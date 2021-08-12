Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.11. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$41.09 million and a PE ratio of 27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.