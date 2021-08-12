Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 17.6% Higher This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $824,291.39 and approximately $26.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.66 or 0.99930563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.18 or 0.01015116 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00351140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00398239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074737 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004715 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

