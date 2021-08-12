Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Tops $216.82 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $216.82 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

