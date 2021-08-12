Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,971 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 805,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 60,812 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.