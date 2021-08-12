Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

