Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

