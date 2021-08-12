Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.