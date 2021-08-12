Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

