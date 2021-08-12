Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 41,775 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 343.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $353,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 526,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

