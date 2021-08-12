Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,616,098 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,616,098 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

