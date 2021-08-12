Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,716 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

FLS opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

