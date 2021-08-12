ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 2,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,778 shares of company stock valued at $94,714 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

