Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $157,437.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

