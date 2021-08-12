Origo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.87 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $7.87 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00888071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00112490 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

