Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 2.6%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 82,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 159,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13. The stock has a market cap of C$518.59 million and a PE ratio of -926.67.

In other news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,971,690. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,500 over the last quarter.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

