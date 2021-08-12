Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNGTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 14,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. Osisko Development has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $10.10.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

