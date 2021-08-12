Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
RNGTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 14,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. Osisko Development has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $10.10.
About Osisko Development
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.