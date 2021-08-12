Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

