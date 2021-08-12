Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.