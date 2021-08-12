OST (OST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,142.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, OST has traded up 195% against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $345,142.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

