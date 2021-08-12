Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Outset Medical worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 687,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

