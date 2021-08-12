Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

