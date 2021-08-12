Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 249,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 5,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.