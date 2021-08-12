Oxbull.tech Hits Market Capitalization of $12.70 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003802 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $12.70 million and $243,941.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

