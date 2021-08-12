PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.95 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $98.95 million and $183,710.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 121.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008652 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,247,722,522 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

