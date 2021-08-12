Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 189,154,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,926,137. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.