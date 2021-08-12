Pallapay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $400,417.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $400,417.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

