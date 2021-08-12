Pamp Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

