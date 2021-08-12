Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 17.04 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.12 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,351,832 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

In other news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

