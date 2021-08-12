Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PAAS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 1,927,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,061. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

