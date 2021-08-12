Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 7,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,472. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.