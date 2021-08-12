Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

