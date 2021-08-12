Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $122.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.