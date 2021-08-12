Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.06

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.06 and last traded at $121.01, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

