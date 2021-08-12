Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

