Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) SVP Joseph Israel Sells 22,000 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 238,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.67.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

