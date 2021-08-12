Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $259,683.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

