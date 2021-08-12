Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $578.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 570.50 ($7.45), with a volume of 27082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

