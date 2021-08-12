Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 3.87. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

