Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

