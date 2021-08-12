Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.37. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 342,261 shares changing hands.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

