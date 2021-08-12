Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Capitalization Tops $122.81 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $122.81 million and $352.71 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $42.26 or 0.00095692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00142813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,141.18 or 0.99888437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,328 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

