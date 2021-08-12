Parker-Hannifin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PH traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $294.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,325. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

