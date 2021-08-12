Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.40.

Parkland stock opened at C$38.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

