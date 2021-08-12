Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Parsons worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

PSN stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

