Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

