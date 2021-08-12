Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.11 million and a P/E ratio of 30.88. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

