Patron Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $5,560.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

