Paul Feeney Sells 784 Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 156.40 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 3,053,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,077. Quilter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

