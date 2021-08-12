PayBX (AXPR) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PayBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00880745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00154519 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

