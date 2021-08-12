PAYCENT Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $118,570.88 and $16.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

